Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk through the woods and fields above Dolgellau on Thursday, 1 January.
The countryside to the south of Dolgellau is a patchwork of woods and fields, criss-crossed by footpaths and bridleways.
Our route explores this area, following a mix of easy tracks, narrow woodland paths and quiet lanes.
Along the way we'll visit the Coed Aberneint nature reserve and pass some of the old Quaker remains, enjoying the ever-changing surroundings and lovely mountain views.
This is a group grade C+, circular walk of 6 miles / 9.7 kilometres.
The national grade moderate walk has an ascent of 1312 feet / 400 metres.
This walk is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed and, therefore, is regrettably is not suitable for dogs.
The start time of this walk is 10.30am.
The estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at the Marian Mawr car park, near the toilet block (Grid Ref: SH727179, postcode: LL40 1DL or
What3Words: ///shadowed.users.deserved.
Long-term parking is available at the Marian Mawr Long Stay car park. A fee is payable.
Meet there at 10.30am.
The start time is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact walk leader Jacky on 07929 062412.
