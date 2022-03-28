Colour, creativity, and Welshness celebrated in Ceredigion

One of the winners. ( Cambrian News )

Businesses in Tregaron, Llandysul and Cardigan celebrated St David’s Day this year by taking part in Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion’s Window Decorating competition.

It was the first time for the competition to be held by Cered.

Its main aim was to create a little buzz during St David’s Day bringing ​​colour, creativity and visual Welshness to Ceredigion’s town centres.

The windows were judged on their originality and their reflection of the festive spirit and the spirit of Welshness.

Siriol Teifi, the competition organizer for Cered, said “It was encouraging to see so many businesses across the towns taking part in the competition, it’s definitely something we will continue to do in the future.”

Results:

Cardigan: 1st - Yum Yums. With praise for Florist on the Farm, UMeltMe, Leafed Through Community Book Shop and Depot.

Llandysul: 1st – Nyth y Robin. Giving high praise to Upholsterer and Cariad Glass.

Tregaron: 1st – Anrhegaron. High praise given to Rhiannon, Caron Stores and Arwyna.

The winners received a Cered challenge shield to keep for a year as well as a hamper full of Welsh produce.