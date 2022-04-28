Colourful quilts from Llanidloes to help ill youngsters
“We are immensely grateful to you all.”
So said Jenny Jenkins of The Linus Project in Aberystwyth as she received from the members of Welsh Heritage Quilters in Llanidloes 80 – yes 80! -colourful quilts that will soon be bringing comfort to seriously ill and traumatised babies, children and teenagers in Wales.
This is all part of Project Linus, which began in the USA in 1995 and spread to Britain in 2000 as a result of a UK quilter’s desire to help children in need of comfort. Project Linus is named after the security-blanket carrying character from the Peanuts comic strip.
The 80-strong stash of mid-Wales quilts were recently on display at the Welsh Heritage Quilters’ 20:20 Visions exhibition in Llanidloes. The quilts, all produced by members of Welsh Heritage Quilters, made a breathtaking sight as they filled the whole of a large exhibition space at the town’s Minerva Arts Centre.
