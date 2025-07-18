A group established to fight for services at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth has said the area “cannot afford to lose any further services from this geographically significant hospital” as part of its submissions to a consultation on “cruel and ill-thought through” plans to downgrade stroke services.
A Hywel Dda University Health Board meeting in May voted to sign off on beginning a consultation on a new Clinical Services Plan.
The plan includes turning Bronglais’ stroke unit into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit, a move that has been greeted with uproar by local politicians and residents and led to the formation of the Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) campaign group in a bid to put pressure on the health board to retain services at the Aberystwyth hospital.
In its submission to the consultation – which runs until 31 August – PBS said that “it seems that every five years or so we see still more proposed health changes looming on the horizon.”
“Hywel Dda is adamant that this is about improved and safer health services, but as is often the case, these services won’t be available for us to access closer to home,” PBS said.
“If changes are adopted, Bronglais Hospital Aberystwyth (which serves patients from as far away as Tywyn, Caersws, Llanidloes, Rhayadr and Llandindod Wells), will see detrimental changes to its excellent Stroke Unit.
“Stroke patients initially admitted to Bronglais will be sent almost immediately onwards to either Withybush, Haverfordwest or to Prince Philip, Llanelli - (or in one of the proposed options, to both places), for their rehabilitation.
“This is a cruel and ill-thought through plan which is lacking in detail; successful rehabilitation for stroke patients is largely dependent on the care and motivational support of loved ones and this means a round trip of 200 miles for many patient visitors.”
PBS said that “NHS clinicians have described the plan as dangerous, unworkable and against clinical evidence for best practice, yet their concerns have for the most part been ignored.”
The group called the consultation “fundamentally flawed” and “not fit for purpose” and called for it to be withdrawn.
PBS said it objected to both of the options presented for future stroke care in the consultation and called for “retaining the Stroke Unit and stroke rehabilitation at Bronglais Hospital and building on the excellence which is already there” but that “is not listed as an option by Hywel Dda.”
“Bronglais Hospital is the only district general hospital serving Mid Wales and we cannot afford to lose any critical services from this hospital including stroke rehabilitation,” PBS said.
“Hywel Dda University Health Board has never properly understood the geography or the rural deprivation of Mid Wales; travel times and distances involved and the outlying areas served by Bronglais.
“Downgrading the Stroke Unit at Bronglais will result in clinicians with an interest or specialism in stroke not wanting to work there.”
Both Powys and Ceredigion County Councils have passed motions to fight the changes, as have a number of town and community councils including Aberystwyth.
