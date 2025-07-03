The community council in Beulah is organising a meeting in a bid to save a playing field and playground at the heart of the village that Ceredigion County Council has earmarked to sell off for housing.
The playing field, which lies adjacent to the former village primary school, is owned by Ceredigion County Council.
The school was closed back in 2019, and last year the building was put up for sale for £165,000.
While the building remains unsold and still on the market, the fields adjacent to the site – currently home to a playground and playing fields – are now the subject of county council plans to sell it off to developers for housing.
While owned by Ceredigion County Council, part of the field has been leased annually to Beulah Community Council since the 1980s.
Beulah Community Council has expressed ‘grave concerns’ over the plan to sell off and develop the site, and has organised a public meeting later this month to “discuss this urgent matter”.
Beulah Community Council said that it is “the Community Council’s wish to purchase the entire playing field to maintain it as a recreational facility for the village and the wider community.”
Ceredigion County Council told the Cambrian News that while plans are being developed to sell off the site, the council “will seek to retain part of the area for recreational purposes” if a move to develop the fields is made.
Beulah Community Council, however, said it wants to buy the entire site to save it for the community as a recreation space instead of being developed for more housing.
“We have expressed this wish to Ceredigion County Council and have submitted a bid for its purchase,” the community council said.
“Ceredigion County Council however, has declared its proposal to sell the entire field comprising of 1.48 acres with a ‘hope value’ of £200,000 to a potential developer.
“The proposed housing development would consist of 10 dwellings in the heart of the village.
“Beulah is not on a public transport route, does not have a village school and amenities are very limited.
“The playing field at present has ease of access for people with a disability, and this could be compromised if Ceredigion County Council proceeds with this proposed development.
“There has been minimal discussion between Ceredigion County Council and Beulah Community Council over this proposal and members of the Community Council have unanimously agreed that our stakeholders, the residents, need to be informed of Ceredigion County Council’s proposed plan.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The Council is considering the disposal of the former school and adjoining land.
“A report is likely to be presented to Cabinet in September, similar to those reported to Cabinet on 2 July.
“The Council will seek to retain part of the area for recreational purposes.
“Officers met with the Community Council last week to explain the position.”
The public meeting will be held on Monday, 14 July at 7.30pm in Beulah Vestry.
