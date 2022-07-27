Community garden and hub opens in Aberystwyth

North Road garden
The garden was officially opened over the weekend (Cambrian News )

The opening of Aberystwyth Town Council’s “transformed” park took place over the weekend.

At 11am on Saturday, the opening of Maes Gwenfrewi, which is on the site of the former rope maze, took place.

Maes Gwenfrewi opening
Maes Gwenfrewi was officially opened on Saturday, 23 July. (Alun Williams ) (Alun Williams )

Aberystwyth mayor Cllr Talat Chaudhri said the council were “excited” about the opening: “It’s not often at all that we get to open a new park for our residents and we’re really excited about it.

“The place has been transformed by the new landscaping, plants and trees. It has something for everyone: a quiet space, a community garden, a wildflower area, trees and benches. We’ve had a great response from local residents and encourage everybody to come and enjoy it.

“Many thanks to all those who contributed to help make this happen.”

Maes Gwenfrewi
Maes Gwenfrewi (Alun Williams ) (Alun Williams )

Former Mayor Cllr Alun Williams added the park was “an example of many groups working together”, including the Welsh Government, the town council, but also Greener Aberystwyth, Aber Food Surplus, and other local groups and people.

