Terms have been agreed to build a community garden on the site of the former town library in New Quay.
The building at Uplands Square has been vacant since 2021 and the library is now located at the town’s Memorial Hall.
A consultation asking for views on the future of the building, and asking specifically whether the trust changes its purpose to ‘the advancement of education of the inhabitants of New Quay’, was held which found that two thirds of respondents agreed with the planned change of purpose - with a community garden among the suggestions for the site’s future use.
New Quay Town Council lodged a formal proposal to turn the site into a community garden to Ceredigion County Council last year.
A report to be put before Ceredigion County Council’s Charity Trustee Committee on 2 July said that following discussions between county council officers and New Quay Town Council, a 20 year lease at a peppercorn rate has been agreed for the site.
When the lease is in place, trees and the building will be removed from the site “and would turn the site into a bare site which has greater potential for future use,” the report said.
In its proposal, New Quay Town Council said: “New Quay Town Council in partnership with the community, children and parents of Ysgol Cei Newydd propose that the old library site be used as a community garden.
“Ysgol Cei Newydd doesn’t have a garden, therefore this area primarily would be a great opportunity for the children to use the garden for educational purposes.”
The town council will seek outside funding to bring the project to fruition, with a group being established to oversee the project and charitable status being sought.
Committee members have been recommended to approve the terms of the lease.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.