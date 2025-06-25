A special evening was held at Theatr Felinfach on 4 June in the company of Ben Lake MP, to reward the young people of the county who were part of the Ceredigion Young Reporters Scheme.
The Young Sports Reporters Scheme was developed by Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion, in partnership with radio station Cymru Sport, to offer special opportunities for young people living across Ceredigion to commentate on football matches through the medium of Welsh.
This year, 12 young people commented on live matches throughout the football season on Cymru Sport including men's and women's football matches in the county.
The evening was opened by Rhodri Francis, Cered's Development Officer, who spoke of his enthusiasm for offering Welsh-medium opportunities for young people, who are interested in Sport. There was also a word of thanks from Sam Thomas from Cymru Sport who emphasized the importance of the Scheme in order to create the next generation of commentators.
Certificates were presented to the young people by Mr Lake and Elen James, Corporate Lead Officer for Schools and Lifelong Learning and Culture.
