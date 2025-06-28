St David’s Church in Capel Bangor has opened its doors to the public.
This weekend’s Hwyl a Blodau (Flowers and Fun) festival has transformed the church into a floral delight, with arrangements from members of the congregation, the community and local children inside and out.
On Friday afternoon (27 June) the church was full of people who enjoyed the displays, tea, cake and biscuits; a flower-themed craft table kept the children entertained for hours.
Church secretary Lowri Jones said: “Everyone from church decided to do something to celebrate the beauty of the area and also open our doors to the public.
“Children from the local school and Ysgol Meithrin have also contributed.
“It is a lovely open weekend for people to visit, be creative and be inspired.
“We're very fortunate that Reverend Heather Evans is very creative and always helps us to make wonderful things out of recycled items, which is important for the environment.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken part. It's been a joy to see the wonderful flowers displayed in the church.”
Reverend Heather Evans said: "I am overwhelmed by the response, and it would be lovely if people supported the church in this way throughout the year because many churches are at risk of closure.
"We want it to be the beating heart of Capel Bangor. Cyriad calon Capel Bangor!"
Tom Holt described the event as “a real celebration of community spirit here in St David’s Church and more widely across Capel Bangor”.
“As the Chair of Melindwr Community Council, it’s been wonderful to see people of all ages—from local organisations to children from Cylch Meithrin Penllwyn and Ysgol Penllwyn—come together to create such beautiful floral displays,” he added.
“Events like this are so important for bringing all corners of the community together.
“I’d encourage everyone to drop in over the weekend and show their support - have some refreshments, buy a raffle ticket and even take part in some floral craft activities.”
The event is open from 2pm-4pm today, Saturday, 28 June, and from 2pm-4pm tomorrow, Sunday, 29 June. Admission is free with proceeds from the raffle going to the church.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.