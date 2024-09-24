A community harvest celebration is coming to Aberystwyth this weekend.
Hosted by Aber Food Surplus, the event will celebrate harvest season and the growing number of food, gardening and sustainability projects being created by the local community.
The event on Saturday 28 September from 11-3pm will feature workshops including nature-themed Lego-building, a ‘keep fit for gardening’ exercise class, forest school with Cath Moyle and a colour-coded nature hunt.
Hosted at the Gardd Maes Gwenfrewi, North Road Gardens, home to the Tyfu Aber Grow gardening project, there will also be family friendly craft activities, stalls, as well as music by the Worldwide Welshman, storytelling by award-winning author Meleri Wyn Jones and poetry by Si Griffiths.
Free soup, stew and refreshments will be on offer thanks to locally grown produce from Bwyd Dyfi Hwb and surplus food available from Aber Food Surplus.
There will even be a competition to guess the weight of the vegetable.
The wholesome autumnal fun will be hosted by Aber Food Surplus and Circular Aber, organisations who run community gardening, composting, rainwater harvesting, raised bed and summer pruning workshop sessions.
Aber Food Surplus has recently expanded to take over the former Costa Coffee on Great Darkgate Street with Bwyd Dyfi Hwb, creating a central hub for buying local produce and repurposing food waste via a community pantry.
The hub is currently going through renovation works to create a new kitchen and back of house space.
Once work is completed, the team hopes to create a new exciting events programme, spanning from film screenings to repair and mend cafes, pop-up events and cooking skill workshops.