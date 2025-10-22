A 103-year-old RAF veteran from Tanygroes has been reunited with a wireless set that equipped the famous Lancaster WW2 bomber.
John Martin was a Wireless Operator on a Lancaster, which was shot down over Berlin in January 1944. He became a Prisoner of War for the remainder of the conflict.
On seeing the wireless again, John said: “It is like being reunited with an old friend.”
Photographed with John is Age Cymru Dyfed’s Hugh Morgan OBE. Hugh has recorded the full story of John’s time as a PoW in Germany and Poland in his and Greg Lewis’s book, ‘World War Two: Voices from Wales”. Published by Y Lolfa, a donation from every book sold goes to help sustain Age Cymru Dyfed’s West Wales Veterans Archive.
Hugh said “Thanks to Dr Andy Watkins, Vice-Chair of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, for providing and transporting the vintage wireless set to John’s house.”
