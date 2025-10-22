Last week, it was announced that the ‘first ever’ Mach Loop Cafe would be built, opening in 2027.
The news shared on an aviation photography Instagram account said the cafe would be built overlooking the Mach Loop, which is a set of valleys regularly used for low-level flight training for RAF jets.
It was said to offer visitors ‘front-row seats to watch RAF and NATO jets roar through the valley’ on a special viewing deck.
The announcement that ‘local MPs vote to build first ever Mach Loop Cafe, 2027’ caused quite the stir for Machynlleth locals.
Shared on a local Facebook group, some responded with disbelief:”Is this for real?? Utter madness, it’s not a tourist attraction.”
Whilst others questioned why the business plan would “celebrate war machines”, describing the noise and sound pollution of the Mach Loop as a “hugely negative thing for a lot of people that live here”.
However the announcement has now been revealed as a hoax, made on a joke Instagram account, Low Flying Nuts, run by a group of photographers.
One of the people behind the account explained: “It’s a joke, that’s my loop gang and we post lots of windups and jokes.”
Many had already questioned the validity of the announcement, with ‘local MPs’ having nothing to do with planning decisions such as the building of new cafes.
As if to clarify the account as a joke account, another post this week announced that ‘local authorities would trial new methods in stopping silly parking at the Mach Loop’ along with a picture of humans dressed up as traffic cones.
Another post shared earlier in the year described a ‘shocking new report shows that pretending to be a F-35 pilot is not cool’.
Whilst it may be fiction for now, the post may have given locals a money-making idea.
