A coffee morning in Aberystwyth has raised over £1,500 to support the people of Sudan.
Aberaid organised the event, which took place in the Morlan, Aberystwyth, on Saturday, 11 October. A total of £1543 was received from donations in cash in total, with more to be totalled up from bank account donations.
The international coffee morning with cakes and coffee from Sudan, Ukraine, Syria and Wales, was organised to raise money for Sadagaat UK to support communities in Sudan.
Sadagaat is an organisation that was started by Sudanese professionals in the United States. They started the organisation in an attempt to address poverty and assist poor communities in Sudan.
“They mainly focus on funding and assisting in water projects, the health sector, the nutrition sector and the education sector,” an event spokesperson explained.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.