The first headteacher of Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig has returned to the school to meet with its current pupils.
Mr Gerald Morgan visited the school on Friday, 17 October, to share information regarding the early days of Secondary Welsh medium education in Aberystwyth and to answer question from the School Council and the Sixth Form.
Current Headteacher Clive Williams said: “It was lovely to welcome Mr Morgan back to Penweddig and that both pupils and staff had enjoyed his visit.”
