Thanks to NFU Carmarthenshire Central, the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital has received a generous donation of £7,899.
Carmarthenshire Central offices nominated the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital to receive the donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.
Laura Tucker, Agency Manager, said: “We're the local agency of NFU Mutual insurance company. NFU Mutual allocates a pot of money every year and each agency can choose a charity to donate a portion to. We chose the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital as they recently cared for the best friend of one of our agents.”
Jessica Michael, Senior Sister, said: “On behalf of the staff and patients at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital, I would like to thank NFU Carmarthenshire Central for supporting the unit, resulting in a very generous donation.
“We are always looking at ways to improve the environment and way we care for patients within the Chemotherapy Day Unit. Please be assured that this money will go towards this improvement. Diolch yn fawr!”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Thank you to NFU Carmarthen for nominating the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital to receive the donation.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
