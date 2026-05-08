A group of postal workers from Aberystwyth have raised more than £1,600 for a mental health charity by successfully climbing the UK’s three peaks.
Royal Mail workers, Rob Crumpler, Tom Kerton, Rob Elkins, Aaron Unett, Hazel Fossey, Danny Collins, Llion Edwards and Dan White travelled to Fort William over the bank holiday weekend to take on Ben Nevis on Sunday morning, before climbing Scafell Pike on Sunday evening and completing the challenge at Yr Wyddfa on Monday morning.
The group took on the challenge to raise money for MIND, the mental health charity.
Organiser, Rob Crumpler, described the challenge as a "very tough weekend but really happy with the total and the efforts from the team”.
The group are still collecting money and if you wish to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rob-crumpler-8?
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