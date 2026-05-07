A man who smashed a window of an Aberystwyth takeaway has been fined and ordered to pay compensation.
Robert Smith, whose address was given in court as HMP Swansea, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the window of Lip Licking Fried Chicken on Pier Street on 1 January this year.
Smith was handed a fine of £80 and ordered to pay £126 compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs.
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