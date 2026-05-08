Multi-million pound plans to bring a landmark hotel on Aberystwyth’s promenade back into use have been recommended for refusal by council planners for being “inappropriate.”
The Belle Vue Hotel suffered fire damage following an arson attack at the neighbouring Belgrave Hotel in July 2018 – which has since been demolished and rebuilt.
The fire caused “extensive fire and water damage”, planning documents said, with “water ingress and extensive vandalism” occurring since it has been shut.
Plans were lodged with Ceredigion County Council last year to reinstate the Belle Vue and transform it into a “five-star hotel”.
An initial Listed Building Consent application for the scheme was refused in December.
Following that, documents said, “there were a number of discussions and site visits between the applicant, the council and Cadw” with advice provided “on what could be acceptable.”
“However the scheme as submitted is very similar to that as provided at the pre application stage and this was not considered acceptable.”
A full planning application is now set to go before members of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee on 13 May.
The scheme is again recommended for refusal by council planning officers.
“The redevelopment of the site with an appropriate scheme would be welcomed and would be of economic and tourism benefit to Aberystwyth, however the scheme as submitted is not considered to be appropriate,” a planning officer report said.
“No application for conservation area consent accompanied the planning and listed building applications and this would be required for the demolition of the dwelling attached to the coach house.
“Whilst it can be appropriate to incorporate modern architecture into sensitive historic environments, this needs to be done using high quality designs, materials and to relate to the context and significance of the site, and to be conservation led.
“The scheme as submitted does not meet any of these criteria.
“The proposals would lead to the demolition of a significant amount of the listed building, the coach houses and attached dwelling on Corporation Street, as well as involve the removal of historic features and fabric internally.
“The proposed alterations would also detrimentally impact on the character, appearance and significance of the listed building, and are not adequately justified.”
Planning documents said the scheme would “secure the long-term future of the building” and “deliver high quality visitor accommodation to support the local economy and re-introduce jobs on the site.”
Documents said that the proposed works include the reconstruction of the fire damaged north end of the hotel to re-establish the terrace, works to the front façade, demolition of the rear extension and its replacement with a three-storey building with fourth storey setback, creation of a swimming pool and spa facility, and the creation of a basement car park.
The plans would create 80 new jobs when the hotel opens, documents said.
Pre-planning documents detailing the proposals last year said the cost of the project is expected to be upwards of £12m, with higher end rooms going for up to £480 a night.
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