Thanks have been given to Williams Homes Bala Ltd for sponsoring Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn’s new rugby kit.
“We are extremely grateful to Sion and Owain for their kindness,” a school spokesperson said.
“The kit looks fantastic and thanks to Teejac Sports Ltd for their special service!
“Modelling the kit is half of the winning squad who managed to become Welsh Under 18 Champions in the Welsh Schools competition.
“Thank you very much once again.”
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