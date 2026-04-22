Joshua Pedley from New Quay stepped out on 1 April to complete an average of 33,334 steps a day, aiming to raise £3,000 for Welsh birds and wildlife.
The BnB manager has become so successful with his target that for every £50 raised above £3,000, a swift nest box will be installed with the Ceredigion Swift Project.
Speaking about his one million steps for wildlife, the keen wildlife photographer said: “The aim is simple but demanding; to reach one million steps within the month of April.
“The reason behind doing this challenge ultimately originates from a New Year's resolution to lose weight.
“I had lost 2.5st between January and March and wanted to do something to keep me accountable for my health and fitness.
“I came up with the slightly far-fetched idea of walking 1,000,000 steps in a month and thought that if I did this for a cause I cared strongly enough about, it would be something great to channel my focus and energy into.
“This challenge is not just about endurance—it’s about connecting people with wildlife and raising meaningful funds for conservation.
“Welsh wildlife is in a state of crisis, and I want to do as much as I can to try and change things for the better.”
The money raised will go to the Welsh Ornithological Society and Wild Cymru — two organisations dedicated to protecting and understanding Wales’ natural environment.
The 31-year-old, when not getting his steps in, captures impressive footage of dolphins and Minke whales off the Cardigan Bay coast.
You can follow Josh’s journey via his Instagram page, where he posts daily updates.
Donate to his JustGiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/onemillionstepsforwelshwildlife
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