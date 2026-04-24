Coleg Menai music students witnessed a "full circle" moment when rising Gwynedd jazz-pop sensation Malan returned to her roots to record a session at the college for BBC Radio Cymru.
The visit offered a masterclass that put current students at the heart of a professional BBC production.
Working alongside a BBC sound technician, Coleg Menai’s Music Technology students set up the microphones and operated the mixing desk. Media students got the chance to help out with filming the session. Presenter Mirain Iwerydd was in attendance to interview Malan and the students.
The session showcases the legacy of talent at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. Malan and her drummer Guto Evans, plus the BBC programme producer, Llew Glyn, are all former students who started their journey in the music industry on a 14-16 transition course at Coleg Menai.
The session highlights the college's role as a springboard for creative careers, proving that the journey from a local classroom to jobs in industry is a very real path for Coleg Menai students.
Hailing from the Caernarfon area, Malan has quickly become a standout voice in the UK scene. Known for her "laidback, jazzy charm" and neo-soul influences. Winner of the Triskel Award at the Welsh Music Prize, she has had streaming success with singles such as “Busy Bee” and her first Welsh-language hit, “Dau Funud”.
The session, which aired on Mirain Iwerydd’s show on 8 April, is a celebration of both Malan's music and the technical talent of Coleg Menai’s current cohort.
If you missed the broadcast you can listen to the full session and interviews on BBC Sounds: Listen to the Malan Radio Cymru Session.
If you are interested in a career in music and want to join a community that produces chart-topping artists and industry-leading producers, search online to see what Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has to offer.
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