Barmouth Bowling Club members competed in the Cyril Hudson Cup on Saturday, 5 July sponsored by LL DIY Barmouth.
After four knockout rounds Andy Norton and Colin Hopkins went through to the final. Both played extremely good with the lead changing several times.
On the last end they were equal on points when Colin played a brilliant last bowl to take the match.
Pictured are the winner and runner up being presented with cup by vice captain Patrick Martin.
