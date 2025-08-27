On Saturday, 9 August, Barmouth Bowling Club members played knockout rounds for the final of the mixed doubles competition.
After a long afternoon Colin Hopkins and his partner John Johnson made it through to the final to play Rose Martin and her partner Charles Martin. The final was played on Wednesday, 13 August.
After a very close game with points back and forth to each team the match ended with Colin and John winning by one point. Excellent play by both teams.
