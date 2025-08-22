An independent councillor has been elected to represent the Abermaw/Barmouth ward on Gwynedd Council.
Wendy Lorraine Cleaver will now represent the ward.
A by-election was held following the death of cllr Rob Triggs, who had been the Gwynedd member for the Abermaw ward for the past three years, who died at the age of 59.
The by-election was held on Thursday, 21 August.
The nominations were: Wendy Lorraine Cleaver, of Barmouth, Independent, Deana Davies Fisher, of Tal y Bont, Independent, Chris Green, Gwynedd, The Wales Pirate Party, Andrew Joyce, Gwynedd, Reform UK and Hedd Vaughan Thomas, Gwynedd, Welsh Conservatives.
Cllr Cleaver received 299 votes to Davies Fisher’s 161, Temple 107, Thomas, 20, Green, 11 and Joyce, 5.
