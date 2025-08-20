Share your photographs of Barmouth past with the Dragon Theatre.
On 31 August (7pm) these photographs and the stories behind them - of Barmouth’s characters, significant events in history, and interesting places in and around Barmouth will be shared.
“Your photos will be shown on a big screen, you are invited to tell us their stories, and there will be an opportunity for the audience to share more stories about each photo, because as we know, one story leads to another,” a theatre spokesperson said.
Everyone is welcome to view the photos, listen to the stories and reminisce.
To submit photographs, email .jpegs or .pngs to [email protected], with a short, one-line description of the story that goes with it, in Welsh, bilingually or English.
