On Sunday, 26 October, there will be a 'Bring a Rock' day of activities for children at Llŷn Maritime Museum, Nefyn, starting at 10am.
Thanks to a grant funded by the Welsh Government through the Museums Team, the Department of Culture, and the Welsh Federation of Museums and Art Galleries, in collaboration with the Welsh Museums Festival, GeoMôn, GwyrddNi, and the National Trust, there will be a variety of activities that will give an opportunity to learn about the connection of geology with the world around us, and how we can learn more about history, biology and climate change as a result.
There will also be an opportunity to look at the different types of stone and lichen in the museum's walls, guess the weight of a stone, bring your own rock to find out its background, and have a lecture about the connections in the history of Llŷn and Anglesey.
These activities will go on during the day, so you can stay all day, or choose an event to come to.
Entry is free, but booking is required. Also, children must be accompanied by an adult, and bring a packed lunch if you want to stay all day.
