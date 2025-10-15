A petition to save a North Wales disability charity has been backed by more than 1,500 people.
The petition calls on Welsh Government to rescue Anheddau, which supports 140 severely disabled people from across Gwynedd, Conwy, Anglesey, Denbighshire and Wrexham.
Anheddau has helped people with autism, learning disabilities, mental health conditions and complex needs for more than 35 years.
It faces a £400,000 shortfall because of increases in the Real Living Wage and National Employer Contributions – leaving 400 jobs hanging in the balance.
The petition was launched on the Welsh Parliament’s website by Bala couple Laura and Mark Bugby and their daughter Rebecca.
Laura and Mark’s son John is supported by Anheddau. They worry about his future should the organisation fold.
The petition, urging Welsh Government to ensure funding it gives to councils for charities is fully passed through to the organisations, can be found at https://petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/246703.
It also calls for Welsh Government to enforce fair commissioning standards, engage with providers on funding impacts and commit to long-term reform to protect essential care services.
Another family worried about Anheddau’s future have also spoken out.
Trystan Williams’ severely disabled sister Rhian is cared for by the charity.
Trystan and Rhian were brought up in Bangor, where their father Will Parry Williams was a long-serving headteacher at the former Ysgol Treborth residential special school.
Trystan said: “For me, the most important thing is the continuity of care and also for the staff members to have clarity and certainty on their future.
“How can we make sure vulnerable people like my sister are having the best care possible if you don’t have the right people there with job certainty moving forward?”
Trystan said he was pleased more than 1,500 had now signed the online petition in support of Anheddau.
