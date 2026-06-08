An Aberystwyth bike shop is to host another charity ride next month with proceeds going towards Bronglais Hospital’s Angharad ward.
On Sunday 5 July at 10am, riders will set off on one of two routes, with a half way meeting point at Bwlch Nant yr Arian.
The event is open to riders of all abilities, with both mountain bike and road bike routes on offer.
The mountain bike route will cover 21 miles with the road route being 41 miles long.
Stuart Hickman from Afan Cycles said: “We have decided to support the hospital again as funding is so strict and we all have friends and family that will need the services at some point.
“We raised over £3,000 in 2022 for the Chemo Appeal and are hoping to raise a good amount for the children’s ward as they are looking to buy new toys and games.
“Every penny raised from this event will go directly to Angharad’s Children’s Ward, helping to support the incredible work they do for children and their families.
“We are asking for a minimum donation of £20 per rider.
“There is no maximum donation, and any additional contributions are greatly appreciated.”
Contact Afan Cycles for more information.
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