Staff from Hywel Dda University Health Board’s diabetes team are encouraging colleagues, patients and local communities to take part in parkrun events as part of Diabetes Awareness Week from 8 to 14 June.
On Saturday, 13 June, members of the health board’s diabetes team will take part in parkruns in Aberystwyth, Haverfordwest and Llanelli.
They are encouraging people living with all types of diabetes, as well as their friends, families and carers, to come along and get involved.
There are 11 parkrun events across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire every Saturday, as well as 2km junior parkruns, dedicated to 4-14 year olds and their families, every Sunday morning.
Anyone wishing to join can register in advance at www.parkrun.org.uk.
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