And the day doesn’t have to end there because the large marquee will come alive again from 7pm that night for an evening of fantastic live music, featuring the ever-entertaining Radnor Twurzels, high-energy band RocCana and Cân i Gymru 2025 winners Dros Dro. Evening tickets are available separately to day tickets, giving you the chance to come back and enjoy a great night out to round off the show.