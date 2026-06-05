A day of farming, fun, community, arts, crafts and music await at Gelli Angharad fields on the outskirts of Aberystwyth.
A spectacular programme has been put together for this year’s Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show, and you won’t want to miss it.
The show, which returns at the weekend – it shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
Taking place on Saturday, 13 June at Gelli Angharad Fields on the outskirts of Aberystwyth, the much-loved annual show will bring together farmers, families, local businesses and visitors from across Ceredigion and beyond for a lively day packed with competitions and plenty to see and do.
This year’s livestock competitions are already creating a buzz. The sheep section is full once again, with entries exceeding last year’s record and now topping 800 sheep. Organisers have introduced new classes including Pygmy Goats, Valais Blacknose Sheep and Miniature Shetlands – so there will be plenty of “cute factor” on show.
There’ll be lots to explore beyond the rings too. From baking and brewing to plants, crafts, handmade jewellery and impressive displays of farm machinery, the trade stands promise a fantastic variety, with 2026 Show President Professor Wynne Jones and his wife Irfana facing the tough job of picking their favourite.
Families are well catered for, with plenty to keep younger visitors entertained. Organised Kaos will be bringing circus skills and fun to the field, alongside the ever-popular fairground rides and donkey rides.
For those who enjoy a touch of nostalgia, the lunchtime parade of vintage vehicles – organised by the North Ceredigion Vintage Club – is always a highlight and not to be missed.
There’s still time to get involved too. Entries remain open for most sections (apart from sheep), and organisers are encouraging people to take part in the Craft and Produce marquee competitions which are taking entries on the day, with classes ranging from cooking and art to photography and traditional rural crafts.
Dog lovers can head to the popular canine section, where “have a go” activities, obstacle courses and fun competitions make it easy for everyone to join in.
And the day doesn’t have to end there because the large marquee will come alive again from 7pm that night for an evening of fantastic live music, featuring the ever-entertaining Radnor Twurzels, high-energy band RocCana and Cân i Gymru 2025 winners Dros Dro. Evening tickets are available separately to day tickets, giving you the chance to come back and enjoy a great night out to round off the show.
Show Chairman Guto Lewis said: “The show is a real highlight of the year and an important event for our community. It’s a chance to celebrate our strong agricultural heritage, support local businesses and enjoy everything that makes Ceredigion special. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for a fantastic day.”
Early bird tickets are still available – £10 for adults, £5 for secondary school children, and kids go free. For full details and ticket information, visit: www.sioeaberystwythshow.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.