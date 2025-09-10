On Saturday the 27 September members of Tregaron Secondary School choir that toured Denmark in 1965, will be holding a reunion.
The choir consisting of 50 girls under the leadership of their music teacher Ethel Jones held concerts in the Danish capital as part of the International Cooperation Year, marking the 20 birthday of the United Nations
It was quite a venture to take girls of 12 to18 years old so far as Denmark, for most of them, this would have been their first visit ever to continental Europe.
During the tour they sang in various churches and halls. They also had an opportunity to enjoy some of Denmark’s visitor attractions, the Tivoli Gardens,the Little Mermaid and even visited the Tuborg brewery.
The last reunion was held in 2005 to mark the 40th anniversary.
Over 50 are expected to attend the marking of the sixtieth anniversary at Tregaron’s Halen a Pupur restaurant on the last Saturday of this month.
