Pontrhydfendigaid will host the annual Dunbia Charity Sheepdog trial next weekend, which will be raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The Dunbia Charity Sheepdog Trial will be held on Saturday 20 September at Dolyrychain Farm, Pontrhydfendigaid, which was the venue for last year’s Welsh National trials.
Entries opened on 1 September and the event is now fully subscribed.
All proceeds from the trial will be raised towards Wales Air Ambulance charity.
Last year’s event, which was held at the Felindre Fields in Abermeurig, by kind permission of Dai & Brenda Wright, Talfan, Talsarn, saw approximately 80 dogs ran during the day, which was split into two sessions of 40 dogs.
Last year’s event was won by Eirian Morgan with his dog Lil and he received prize money of £200 and the coveted Dunbia Challenge Shield.
The Trial was judged by Aerwen Price, Doldowlod and Martha Morgan, Tregaron pm and Final.
Eirian a well-known triallist from Ceredigion, the other 5 Finalist were Cerys Millichap and “Smudge”, Elin Hope ‘Meg & Trefynor Lass’, Dai Howells ‘Wyverne Pip’ and Logan Williams and ‘Maddie’.
The two charities that benefited from the proceeds of the trail were: Apel Cemo, Bronglais Hospital and Glangwili Chemo Appeal, and a generous sum of £2,019.00 was raised and donated to these worthy causes.
Organisers said: “A special thanks to all who supported this trial - spectators, competitors, main sponsors Dunbia and all the other sponsors, sound systems – Gwynne Davies, and all the local businesses who contributed in any way to make the trial a huge success.”
