A Christmas concert in Llanybydder has raised money for St Peter’s Church.
Local choir Corisma delivered a wide range of Christmas songs at the fund raising concert, held at St Peter’s Church, Llanybydder on Sunday 14 December 2025 under the direction of conductor Carys Lewis and accompanist Lois Williams.
Evening’s presidents included Dr and Mrs Williams, Y Bryn and family. Event co-ordinator – Mr Ieuan Davies. Officiated by: Ven. Eileen Davies. Organist: Eleri Thomas Decorating the Church: Heather and Gareth Jones Avril Jones and Bev Pold: refreshments Mulled wine and mince pies were enjoyed by all at the conclusion.
Organisers said: “Thank you to all who made a contribution. A sum of £171 (profit) was raised in aid of the church funds.”
