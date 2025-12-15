Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service hosted its annual Charity Carol Service at Ebeneser Baptist Chapel, Crymych earlier this month.
Joined by members of the local community and Fire Service staff, the evening featured carols, readings and festive treats, bringing everyone together to celebrate the season.
The evening's proceedings supported two vital charities – the Fire Fighters Charity and Cancer Research Wales. All funds raised will go directly towards supporting the invaluable work these organisations carry out.
The event raised a total of £597, which will be shared between the two charities.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the congregation at Ebeneser Baptist Chapel for kindly hosting the event, and to everyone who contributed their time, support and generosity in helping make the evening such a success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.