Meirionnydd Ramblers: Llanbedr Woods and Cwm Nantcol are the locations for Meirionnydd Ramblers’ next walk on Thursday, 26 February.
Described as lovely winter walk following mostly good paths through woods and lanes, the highest elevation of around 250 metres is reached at Cwm Nantcol viewpoint car park. From here there are wonderful views down over the the rough grassland, fields and woods below, and over to Cardigan Bay beyond.
This is group grade C+ circular, national grade moderate eight mile walk with an ascent of 1070 feet / 326 metres is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed so regrettably is not suitable for dogs.
Start time, 10am, estimated finish time, 3pm.
Start at the roadside parking by the Victoria Inn, Llanbedr (Grid Ref: SH585268 / Postcode: LL45 2LD)
Contact Rita on 07849 851153.
For further information and any changes, email www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
