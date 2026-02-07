“Both Options 106 and 210 retain an element of stroke service at Bronglais, partly at the expense of both Llanelli and Withybush. I think this is now confusing for all concerned and I would hope that the Board recognises this, draws a line in the sand and commissions a new independent plan for running a stroke service over a very large rural area, recognising the need for early specialist intervention and accessible, longer-term rehabilitation. Back to the drawing board, Board.”