Hundreds of people gathered in Aberystwyth on Saturday morning to protest against proposals to downgrade Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit.
Organisers believe as many as 800 people gathered in Glyndwr Square and along the protest route to hear Lisa Francis from the Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) campaign group, Elin Jones MS, and more speak passionately about the need to retain the unit.
Protestors of all ages listened as news emerged of two more options now being offered, in addition to the original two that PBS oppose.
Explaining more about these options, Ms Jones posted on Facebook on Friday: “Two new options have emerged for stroke services at Bronglais in addition to the Treat and Transfer options A and B.
“They’ve come out of the consultation and are now included for the discussion and decision by the Health Board on 18 and 19 February. They are Options 106 and 210.”
She added that “there’s very little detail and from discussing with the Health Board I suspect that if either option was preferred then a new round of consultation would be needed.
“Both Options 106 and 210 retain an element of stroke service at Bronglais, partly at the expense of both Llanelli and Withybush. I think this is now confusing for all concerned and I would hope that the Board recognises this, draws a line in the sand and commissions a new independent plan for running a stroke service over a very large rural area, recognising the need for early specialist intervention and accessible, longer-term rehabilitation. Back to the drawing board, Board.”
Options A and B would see Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit downgraded to treat and transfer patients only. Option 106 states Bronglais mentions treat and transfer and a stroke rehabilitation unit, while Option 210 suggests Bronglais could have a stroke unit with specialist cover for 12 hours a day.
Protestors carried that information with them, along with banners, flags and placards, up to Bronglais Hospital where they formed a long line from the top of the hill, linking arms with the people next to them to give the hospital what Lisa Francis called ‘a cwtch mawr’.
