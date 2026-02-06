Police are appealing to the public to help them identify the two people in these images.
North Wales Police want to speak with them in connection to an incident at the Glandon filling station in Pwllheli on 22 January.
“If you know who either of these people are, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000059044,” a police spokesperson said.
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
