The Dyfi Hills in the south of the Snowdonia National Park are often overlooked by visitors to the area, who flock instead to the nearby and more impressive Cadair Idris. But the Dyfi Hills, with three tops over 600 metres, offer lovely, quiet walking, with splendid grassy ridges overlooking some superb, secluded cwms. One such is Cwm Ratgoed (an anglicised version of Yr Allt Goed) which cuts deep into the hills from the south.