Meirionydd Ramblers will walk the Cwm Ratgoed skyline on Tuesday, 12 May, .
The Dyfi Hills in the south of the Snowdonia National Park are often overlooked by visitors to the area, who flock instead to the nearby and more impressive Cadair Idris. But the Dyfi Hills, with three tops over 600 metres, offer lovely, quiet walking, with splendid grassy ridges overlooking some superb, secluded cwms. One such is Cwm Ratgoed (an anglicised version of Yr Allt Goed) which cuts deep into the hills from the south.
This walk ascends from Cwm Ratgoed to follow a roller-coaster route around the head of the valley, visiting Craig Portas and Waun Oer which, at 670 metres, is the high point of the route.
There are spectacular views throughout, especially of Cadair Idris on the return stretch.
Eventually, though, the ramblers will have to leave the ridge to take a very steep path down through the forest and back into Cwm Ratgoed.
Although much the walk is moderate going, be prepared for plenty of ups and downs and a couple of steep and rough ascents!
This is a Group Grade B(+), National Grade Strenuous,
circular, 10 mile walk with an ascent of 2625 feet.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 5pm.
Start in the lay-by half a mile east of Aberllefenni (Grid Ref: SH776100).
There is very limited space to park so car-sharing is essential. Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk and to arrange lift.
Contact Jacky C on 07929 062412.
For further information or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk
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