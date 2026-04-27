Barmouth WI gathered at the Dragon Theatre’s Parlwr Mawr on Wednesday, 22 April.
The guest speaker was Olivia Kellett, owner of The Sewing Room, Church Street, Barmouth who captivated members with the story of her career in the costume industry.
A highlight of the night was her ‘History of Costume’ presentation; members were especially delighted to see her stunning Regency-period creations up close.
The group has also been active outdoors and on the scoreboard this month. A scenic ramble to Cwm Orthin offered spectacular views of the local landscape, while a trip to Bala Golf Club for a singles darts competition resulted in a double win for the branch; Rose Morris took home 1st place and Janet Davies followed in 2nd.
The next meeting is at 7pm on Wednesday, 27 May, featuring a talk from the RNLI. Visitors are always given a warm welcome.
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