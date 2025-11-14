Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk the Dysynni and Talyllyn Circuit on Thursday, 27 November.
This level walk starts from the old independent cinema in Tywyn, adjacent to St Cadfans church. From here we will walk towards the Afon Dysynni, picking up the path which hugs the riverside, passing the old ferry crossing and Ynys Maengwyn, and eventually reaching Bryncrug.
If visibility is good there are splendid views towards Cader Idris and the Dysynni Valley.
We leave the river in Bryncrug, heading to our lunch stop at Rhydyronen station on the Talyllyn Railway line.
The final section of this walk follows the route taken by Race the Train competitors, always keeping the rail track in sight, until we eventually arrive back at the cinema. Depending on the weather there may be some short muddy sections, particularly around cattle gates. Cows may be in some fields on the final section. There are cafes in Tywyn where refreshments can be bought, before or at the end of this steady, peaceful walk.
This is a Group grade C, circular, 7.5 mile, National Grade Moderate walk with an ascent of 150 feet.
The start and finish times fit in with Cambrian Coast trains in both directions.
It starts at 10.15am. The estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start outside the Magic Lantern cinema, Tywyn (Grid Ref: SH588009, postcode LL36 9DF).
Contact Gill R on 07810 431351.
