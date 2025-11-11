The Inner Wheel Club started in Manchester by Margarette Golding recently celebrated its 100th birthday, and Tywyn Inner Wheel Club is celebrating its 40th.
Originally Inner Wheel membership was open to female relatives of the Rotary Club, but times have changed and it is now open to all who accept the group’s aims.
Its main aim is to promote friendship and help those less fortunate.
Here in Tywyn there is a thriving club that meets each month for a business meeting and a supper at the Talyllyn Railway, often followed by a speaker.
Members also organise events to raise funds for charities at home and overseas.
On Thursday, 6 November members celebrated the group’s 40th anniversary with a meal at the Trefeddian Hotel and current members were joined by some past members. One travelled from the Midlands to be there.
President Chrissie welcomed everyone and hoped that all would have a great afternoon.
Vice President Mair gave a short presentation on the activities of the Inner Wheel in Tywyn over the years.
After an excellent meal they were able to linger over coffee in the lounge, look at 40 years’ worth of photographs, catch up with old friends and make new ones.
