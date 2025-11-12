Marie Curie is calling for Gwynedd residents to volunteer for their supermarket Christmas appeal to bring care, comfort and joy to more people this festive season.
The charity provides care and support at the end of someone’s life. That’s why it is encouraging people across Gwynedd to give just two hours to don a festive hat and take to their local supermarket to help raise much-needed funds to support people facing the toughest of times this Christmas. A typical two-hour collection raises £85 which is enough to help fund almost four hours of care.
Marie Curie depends on public donations so its nurses and healthcare assistants can provide care and support, whatever the illness, in the comfort of homes across Gwynedd.
In Gwynedd the charity also provides Urgent Hospice Care at Home (also known as Rapid Response) - offering people with a terminal illness fast, responsive care in their own homes without needing to wait for scheduled visits. They also offer companion volunteers who provide emotional and practical support at home, in hospital or over the phone.
Money raised from the Christmas appeal also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.
Bangor, Caernarfon, Porthmadog and Tywyn volunteer Sandy Chadwick said: “Christmas is a time for giving and there’s noel better gift than time so why not volunteer to collect for Marie Curie and help support those living with a terminal illness and their loved ones in our local area?”
To help, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or contact your local Community Fundraiser on 01745 352910. or email [email protected].
