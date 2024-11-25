The next walk-in hearing aid clinic by the Betsi Cadwaladr Univeristy Health Board volunteer team, will be held on Thursday, 5 December, from 10am until 12 noon. If your aid requires a service, or just batteries, come along to Tywyn Baptist Church, High, Street Tywyn. No appointment necessary.
Hearing aid clinic date announced
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Wednesday 27th November 2024 3:00 pm
