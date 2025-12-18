The Totaleigh Music String Trio tour of Tywyn saw talented musicians entertain the masses on Saturday, 13 December.
Violinists Sue Griffith and Zoe Hobbs, and cellist Steve Beech, performed Christmas music for the residents of Tywyn care homes.
They visited the Alexandra Nursing Home, the Bay Nursing Home, Abbeyfields and Llys Cadfan during their tour of Tywyn.
“A very festive time was enjoyed by all!” a trio spokesperson said.
