Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club has hatched plans to build a new state-of-the-art training centre at its home ground.
In plans submitted to Ceredigion County Council, the rugby club wants to build the new centre on land adjacent to the existing clubhouse.
The club, founded 50 years ago, has produced players including Wales international Gareth Davies who also represented the British and Irish Lions.
As well as its men’s team, the rugby club has women’s and youth teams spanning all age ranges.
Documents for the planning application said: “Given the number of teams that utilise the facilities at the club, the condition of the pitches deteriorates, especially during the winter and wetter periods.
“This has resulted in a number of training sessions and matches being postponed or cancelled.
“This planning application seeks to address these issues to allow the club, at all levels, to flourish providing means of an area unaffected by weather or level of use.”
The planned training centre – measuring around 2,300 square metres – would accommodate a full width training pitch, a reception foyer area, three changing rooms including showers, toilet facilities, gym, and four storage sections.
The proposal includes a first floor viewing gallery overlooking the training pitch with multi-function rooms which will likely be used for meetings, press interviews, and video analysis.
Planning documents said: “Owing to the state-of-the-art facility, the facility could be hired by academies and schools as the facility would be the only covered all-weather pitch within the area.
“There may be the possibility to host events at the site in a similar manner to that of Scarlets Rugby 20 Community Hub who hold meetings such as The Welsh Business Show and other exhibition events.
“The training centre, by virtue of its design allows flexibility for multi-use.”
The plans will be decided upon at a later date.
