Meirionnydd Ramblers set off from the Fiddlers Elbow for their latest walk on Tuesday, 13 January.
The walk will involve a circuit in the woods and hills on the north side of the Mawddach Estuary. Further details to be provided.
This group grade C+, national grade moderate, circular five mile walk starts at 10.30am and finishes at around 3pm.
Start at Fiddlers Elbow layby on A496 near Bontddu (Grid Ref: SH678189).
Contact Henry on 07787 753438 or 07387 605398 for further information.
Visit wwwmeirionnyddramblers.org.uk for any changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.