A Lampeter community centre is offering a full summer arts programme for free thanks to new funding.
Victoria Hall on Bryn Road has a summer programme packed full of family-friendly arts and crafts - and now, thanks to new funding for a three-month arts project, they’re able to offer activities for free or heavily subsidised.
The centre has been awarded £9,600 from the Ashley Family Foundation to host weekly activities, including a family arts café, an adults' art café, and ‘writing for wellbeing’ sessions.
Office Manager Perly said: “Thanks to this generous donation, we’re able to offer a wide range of activities either completely free or heavily subsidised!
“We want to spread the word so as many people as possible can benefit this summer.”
The activities will take place alongside the regular 56 Youth Club and Community Food Project, which hosts cooking workshops.
To find out more and for updates, follow Victoria Hall Lambed on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/venuellambed
