A Lampeter man is set to stand trial later this year on a charge of assaulting another man at Aberystwyth University’s students’ union.
Gary Jones, of 16 Dol Dalis, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 56-year-old is charged with assaulting Rhydian John Davies at the Aberystwyth University campus students’ union venue on 28 September last year.
Jones is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.