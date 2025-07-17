The Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) has announced its summer open day, offering fun for the whole family.
Whilst the Machynlleth learning institute’s visitor centre is closed pending a facelift, it is hosting open days for people to visit the site.
On Saturday 2 August from 10-4pm CAT will offer tours, hands-on activities for children and families and talks and demonstrations on climate change and green living.
Eileen Kinsman, CAT Co-CEO, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience CAT’s work up close.
“Whether you’re passionate about the environment, curious about sustainable living, or just looking for a great day out, there’s something for everyone.”
