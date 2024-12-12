A Machynlleth community group are offering free Christmas dinners for all.
Eginiad, a Community Benefit Society set up during the pandemic, will be hosting a community Christmas Dinner on Thursday 19 December at the Taj Mahal Community Hub on Heol Pen’Rallt.
This is the second Christmas meal Eginiad has hosted for the community, with “all welcome” to attend, no matter the situation they are in.
Si Griffiths, director of Eginiad said: “It feels really powerful to be able to offer these dinners to our community, they enable a real diversity of people to come together and share food and conversation with those who they wouldn't necessarily speak to on the street.
“Given the ongoing cost of living crisis and the issues so many of us face around loneliness and social isolation, we're really glad to be able to support people in this way for the second winter running.”
Eginiad has been hosting community lunches every Thursday throughout autumn, having begun in winter 2023.
The dinners are completely free, but Eginiad does accept donations to support the initiative.
The dinners are supported by Y Pantri (The Pantry), an organisation housed at the Taj Mahal to combat food waste by redistributing soon-to-be out-of-date items to community members and residents.
The dinners are funded by donations, Machynlleth Rotary Club, the National Lottery Community Fund and Hubbub environmental charity.
Organisers ask that you book a spot at one of the two sittings at 12pm and 1.15pm by emailing them at [email protected].
To find out more about Eginiad’s projects or to donate to their organisation go to their website - https://eginiad.cymru/